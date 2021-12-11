BRTA recommends cancelling route permits of 25 bus companies for overcharging commuters

Transport

TBS Report
11 December, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2021, 09:37 am

A 10-member Bus Route Rationalization Committee was formed in 2018 to bring order in public transportation in the capital and reduce traffic congestion. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
A 10-member Bus Route Rationalization Committee was formed in 2018 to bring order in public transportation in the capital and reduce traffic congestion. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has recommended cancelling route permits of buses operated by 25 companies for overcharging commuters repeatedly.

The bus companies are – Basumati, Raida, Poristhan, MM Lovely, Anabil, Alif, Labbaik, Turag, Balaka, Shadhin, Projapoti, Rajanigandha, Shika, Akash, Ajmeri, Manjil, Prabhati Banasree, Asmani, Prochesta, Victor, Midline, D.link, Rajdhani, Gulistan-Gazipur, and VIP Paribahan.

According to an official statement issued on Thursday, a list of the buses operating under the concerned companies has been sent to Dhaka Metro Regional Transport Committee (RTC) for necessary legal actions.

On 3 November, the government raised fuel prices by Tk15 per litre, prompting transport owners to enforce an indefinite strike in the country, demanding a hike in bus fares.

Later, the government raised the fares of city services and long-haul buses by more than 26%.

Meanwhile, BRTA mobile courts fined 1,408 buses over Tk57 lakh for charging extra fares in Dhaka and Chattogram cities in 30 days until December 8.

Nine mobile courts launched drives in Dhaka city while two in Chattogram city against charging extra fares in buses.

Of those 1,408 buses, 80 were CNG-run and the rest were diesel operated.

During the month-long operation, 56 buses were sent to dumping stations for non-payment of fines and not having route permits.

Besides, five bus drivers were jailed for reckless driving and obstructing government officials from performing duties during the period, added the BRTA release.

