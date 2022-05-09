ADP for transport proposed to be doubled

Transport

Saifuddin Saif
09 May, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 11:00 pm

Related News

ADP for transport proposed to be doubled

Ongoing mega-projects such as Karnaphuli tunnel, metro rail (MRT-6) and Jamuna rail bridge need more money as work on them are at their peak

Saifuddin Saif
09 May, 2022, 10:50 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 11:00 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

Allocation for transport and communication has been proposed to be doubled next year compared to the current 2021-22 fiscal year, which will be the highest in FY23 development spending, according to officials.

The proposed transport share stands at 28.73% of the next annual development programme (ADP), prioritising several ongoing mega-projects such as Karnaphuli tunnel, metro rail (MRT-6), Jamuna rail bridge, Padma rail link, Dhaka elevated expressway and Matarbari port.

Project officials said development projects are now at their peak. Therefore, more money is required to facilitate the progress.     

The ADP share for transport and communication in the proposed development spending is Tk70,695 crore, which is Tk14,868 crore more than the revised Tk55,827 crore allocation for this year.

The size of the development budget for the next fiscal year has been set at Tk246,066 crore. Similar to the transport sector, proposals for a raise in allocations for power and energy, education and health have been made for the new ADP.

The Planning Commission has convened an extended meeting on 11 May to finalise the sector-wise allocation. The National Economic Council (NEC) will give the final go-ahead at a meeting, which, according to Planning Commission officials, is likely to be held on 17 May.    

Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty, member (secretary) of the Programming Division at the Planning Commission, said the commission has proposed sector-wise allocations as per demand of the ministries.  

"Transport and communication gets the highest allocation, while the second highest allocation goes to the power and energy sector," Chakraborty told The Business Standard.

He said allocations for education and health sectors have also been increased.

"However, the allocations might be readjusted at the Planning Commission extended meeting, or at the NEC meeting," he noted.

According to Planning Commission officials, allocation for health was 7.68% of the current fiscal year's development budget. In the proposed ADP, health allocation has been slightly increased to 7.83%, or by Tk10,820 crore.

Compared to the revised ADP for the current fiscal year, health allocation has increased by Tk5480 crore in the proposed ADP.

In the proposed development spending, allocation for education has been raised to 11.82%, which is around 36.48% more than the FY22 ADP.  

Education got 10.29% of allocation in the FY22 development spending, but the education budget was trimmed to 3.81% later.

Top News

Annual Development Programme (ADP) / transport / MRT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

10h | Brands
Journalists holding banners and placards in protest to the Digital Security Act in front of the Press Club in October 2018. Photo: Reuters

‘Imposing restrictions on the press or an individual's free speech is a fairly popular idea in Bangladesh’ 

11h | Panorama
A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

11h | Brands
With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

13h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

Why 9 May is so important for Russia?

2h | Videos
Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

10h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

11h | Videos
Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

6
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021