ADP implementation at 31.17% after 8 months; lowest in 10 years

Economy

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 08:21 pm

Related News

ADP implementation at 31.17% after 8 months; lowest in 10 years

The implementation rate was the lowest among the ministries and departments that received the highest allocation, including the shipping ministry, the Health Services Division, and the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 08:21 pm
Infographics: TBS
Infographics: TBS

Bangladesh registered a 31.17% implementation of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) in the July-February period of the ongoing 2023-24 fiscal year, which is the lowest implementation rate in over a decade.

The ADP implementation rate was 32.10% during the government's austerity drive in the last fiscal year.

The implementation rate was the lowest among the ministries and departments that received the highest allocation, including the shipping ministry, the Health Services Division, and the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

IMED data reveals that the shipping ministry, with an allocation of Tk9,933.14 crore in ADP, managed to spend only 13.88% of its allocation in the eight months of the fiscal year.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education has been able to spend only 14.71% of its allocation till February. Besides, the Health Services Division spent 20.59% of its allocation and the industries ministry spent 20.81% during this period.

In the July-February period, only Tk85,602.59 crore have been spent by ministries and departments.

Amid the low implementation, the government recently approved the revised ADP for the current financial year by reducing the allocation by Tk18,000 crore to Tk2.27 lakh crore from the original Tk 2.46 lakh crore for the ongoing fiscal year.

In a press conference held after approving the Revised Annual Development Program on 12 March, Planning Minister Major General (retd) Abdus Salam said, "The implementation of the government's development projects has been hampered for several days due to political violence before the election last January. And due to this, the ADP implementation rate is slightly lower in the current financial year."

Compared to the revised ADP of the last fiscal year, the revised ADP size of the current fiscal year has increased by Tk17,434 crore or 7.66%. The size of RADP last fiscal was Tk2.28 lakh crore.

The size of government funds increased by Tk9,000 crore or 12% while the size of foreign aid increased by Tk8,434 crore or 5.51% in the RADP.

Block allocation for special needs in the RADP has increased to a record high of 283% against the fiscal's original ADP allocation.

It has a block allocation of Tk17,984 crore for special development assistance. In the initial ADP, the allocation was Tk4,697 crore.

Bangladesh / Top News

ADP / ADP Implementation / Annual Development Programme (ADP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

2h | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

6h | Features
The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

8h | Pursuit
TBS SKETCH

What Modi has figured out that Trump never has

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

1h | Videos
What traders are saying about the price of watermelon

What traders are saying about the price of watermelon

5m | Videos
Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

3h | Videos
Bfdc ramp of Dhaka elevated expressway opens to traffic

Bfdc ramp of Dhaka elevated expressway opens to traffic

4h | Videos