Transport owners in Satkhira announce indefinite strike

The Transport Owners Association has announced the suspension of all long-distance bus services from Satkhira to Dhaka indefinitely on Wednesday (5 April) morning.

Transport officials said the strike is due to the prohibition of parking buses in front of the counters and being instructed to use the bypass road outside the city.

"We have stopped all activities since morning on the instructions of the Transport Owners Association. Our strike will continue until there is a solution," said Eagle Counter Manager Manjurul Islam.

This has caused inconvenience to passengers trying to purchase tickets and board within the city, resulting in huge losses for the bus owners, the transport official said.

According to Mohammad Humayun Kabir, deputy commissioner of Satkhira, illegal vehicles and transports have been prohibited from entering the city since the bypass road construction did not relieve traffic congestion.

"I do not know about the strike by the transport owners association. They can keep counters in the city, not the vehicles. If necessary, arrangements will be made for them in another location," said the DC.