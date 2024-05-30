Train services on Benapole-Mongla route set to start from 1 June

Bangladesh

UNB
30 May, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 05:29 pm

Representational image of a train on track. Photo: Collected
Representational image of a train on track. Photo: Collected

A commuter train will start operation on Benapole-Mongla route from 1 June (Saturday).

Benapole Rail Station Master Saidur Rahman said the commuter train will leave for Mongla from Benapole around 9:15am via Khulna's Phultala.

On 1 November, a train was operated on 138.64km Khulna-Mongla rail tracks on trial basis and now the train service will be launched after seven months of the trial run. 

Abdul Awal, chief operating superintendent of Railway West zone, said the commuter train will start its journey from Benapole rail station at 9:15am and will reach Mongla around 12:35pm.

Later, the train will leave for Benapole again around 1:00pm and will reach the Benapole station around 4:30pm.

The train will run on the route every day except Tuesday.

The train will make stopover at Navaron, Jhikargacha, Jashore junction, rupdia, singia, Chengutia, Noapara, Bejerdanga, Phultala, Aronghata, Mohammadnagar, Katakhali, Chulkati Bazar, Bhaga and Digraj Stations.

Md Arifuzzaman, project director of Khulna-Mongla Railway project, said the route is fully fit for movement and all equipment were sent to the eight railway stations.

Asim Kumar Talukdar, general manager of Railway Western region, said the manpower recruitment process is yet to be completed but for now the railway service will be provided with limited manpower from other railway places.
 

