Three killed as motorcycle collides with easybike in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

UNB
08 June, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 08:44 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Three people were killed in a collision between a motorcycle and an easy bike on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive road, said police.

The deceased were identified as Imarat Ullah, 38, of Jashore, Akhter Kamal, 18, of Ukhiya, and Riduan, 18. 

Akhter Kamal was a student of Cox's Bazar City College and Ridwan was a student of Ukhiya Degree College.

Rezaul Karim, assistant sub-inspector of Inani Police Outpost said the incident happened around 2:00pm on Wednesday (7 June) in the Shafir Beel area. 

Imarat Ullah, who was in charge of Inani's Palongki  Restaurant, was killed on the spot. The other two were rescued by locals and sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, said the ASI.

Later, Akhter Kamal and Riduan died on the way to Chattogram, he added.

