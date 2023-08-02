Thanks to rain, Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning

Thanks to rain, Dhaka's air quality 'moderate' this morning

Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Dhaka's air quality was marked "moderate" this morning due to rain in the capital city.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 57 at 9:06am, Dhaka ranked 35th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered to be "good," while between 50 and 100, it is considered "moderate".

Pakistan's Lahore, the United Arab Emirates' Dubai and Malaysia's Kuching occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 153, 152 and 151, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered "unhealthy", particularly for sensitive groups.

Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be "poor'", while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered "hazardous", posing serious health risks to residents.

AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, is used by government agencies to inform people how safe or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants -- Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.

Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, largely as a result of increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and acute respiratory infections.

