Telecom minister asks GP to ensure quality service  

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar asked country's largest mobile operator Grameenphone to ensure service quality to reduce customer's sufferings.

The minister said this Tuesday (18 October) during a meeting with a delegation team, led by Jorgen C Arentz Rostrup, executive vice president and the head of Telenor Asia (the parent company of Grameenphone).

Telecom Minister Mustafa Jabbar hoped GP will keep providing its service to achieve customers' maximum satisfaction.

"If the quality of service increases, the call-drop subsidy will decrease," he said.

"People want quality service. The government is determined to do everything possible for the infrastructural development to ensure the quality of mobile services," the minister added.

The minister also praises mobile operators for their uninterrupted services during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jorgen C Arentz Rostrup informed the minister about GP's plans to empower the youth with digital skills, data security, data privacy and doubling the capacity of Grameenphone within the next one year.

He also promised to improve GP's service quality.