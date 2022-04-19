Mobile internet services suspended in New Market area

Telecom operators have suspended internet services in New Market area after a series of clashes between Dhaka College students and traders there Tuesday afternoon.

The mobile internet services in the area were suspended around 3:15pm after getting directives from the government, said sources in telecom operators.

The mobile internet services will remain snapped until further notice.

Over 30 people including journalists and students were injured on Tuesday as students of Dhaka College locked into a series of renewed clashes with traders of New Market at Nilkhet intersection in the city.

The whole area turned into a battleground after a fresh clash erupted between them around 10am as a sequel to a clash Monday midnight.