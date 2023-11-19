Bangladesh ranks 111th on mobile internet speed

Bangladesh ranks 111th on mobile internet speed

Bangladesh has improved two notches to 111th spot in October on the Speedtest global mobile internet speed index, reflecting a decent improvement from the 126th position a year ago.

The monthly survey of 300 unique users found the average mobile internet download speed 20.66 Mbps and the upload speed 10.06 Mbps. In October last year, they were at 12.54 Mbps and 8.38 Mbps respectively.

The average download and upload speed for fixed broadband users also increased, in a year, to nearly 40 Mbps and 38.65 Mbps from 33.38 Mbps and 35.29 Mbps, respectively. However, Bangladeshi fixed broadband dropped to 108th from 107th a month ago, also worse than where it was a year ago.

The global averages for mobile data download and upload speeds were over 48 Mbps and 11 Mbps in October this year, respectively. For fixed broadband, the global averages were over 87 Mbps and 40 Mbps, respectively.

The UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, China, Macao, Norway, South Korea, Denmark, Bulgaria and Iceland were the top ten on mobile internet speed in October as the download speeds in the countries were between 139 to 270 Mbps.

On fixed broadband, Singapore, Hong Kong, Chile, the UAE, China, Thailand, the USA, Denmark, Iceland and France figured in the top ten with 200-265 Mbps download speeds.

 

