No more 3-day mobile data packs from today

Mobile internet users across the country can no longer get internet packs with three-day validity as mobile operators officially discontinued the packages, effective today (15 October).

Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, in an announcement on 17 September, announced the discontinuation of both three-day and 15-day mobile internet packages, aimed at "the convenience of customers."

The authorities have also extended the minimum validity period of mobile internet packages to seven days.

Mobile operators, including Grameenphone, Banglalink and Airtel, have already removed options to purchase internet packages with three days' validity from their respective mobile apps and websites.

Grameenphone's My GP and skitto apps on Sunday morning showed no package with three days validity. Both MyBL and My Airtel apps indicated that the minimum validity for internet packages now begins from seven days.

My Airtel app, however, still offers users the flexibility to create customized internet packs. The app allowed users to select three and 15 days as validity periods when configuring internet packs, providing a certain degree of adaptability in response to user preferences.

According to data from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), the country presently has an internet user base exceeding 12.61 crore.