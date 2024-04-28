Bangladesh slips to 112 in mobile internet index

Bangladesh slipped to 112 in March, from 106 in February, in the Speedtest Global Index by global network intelligence and connectivity insights provider Ookla.

The speed test done by Ookla found the median download speed of 24.59 Mbps in March, while the median upload speed was 11.53 mbps.

Of the telecom operators, Banglalink with 26.74 Mbps download speed led others, while its competitors Robi, Airtel and Grameenphone lagged behind.

The mobile internet speed test is done in 148 countries and the fixed broadband ranking includes 182 countries.

With 313 Mbps download speed, Qatar led the table in mobile internet speed.

In fixed broadband ranking, Bangladesh stood 108th in March, from 107th in the previous month.

Bangladesh's median download speed was 44.25 Mbps for fixed broadband, while upload speed was 43.61.

With 284 Mbps download speed Singapore led the fixed broadband ranking.