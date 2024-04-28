Bangladesh slips to 112 in mobile internet index

Telecom

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 07:36 pm

Related News

Bangladesh slips to 112 in mobile internet index

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 07:36 pm
Representational image. Photo: Unsplash
Representational image. Photo: Unsplash

Bangladesh slipped to 112 in March, from 106 in February, in the Speedtest Global Index by global network intelligence and connectivity insights provider Ookla. 

The speed test done by Ookla found the median download speed of 24.59 Mbps in March, while the median upload speed was 11.53 mbps.

Of the telecom operators, Banglalink with 26.74 Mbps download speed led others, while its competitors Robi, Airtel and Grameenphone lagged behind.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The mobile internet speed test is done in 148 countries and the fixed broadband ranking includes 182 countries.

With 313 Mbps download speed, Qatar led the table in mobile internet speed. 

In fixed broadband ranking, Bangladesh stood 108th in March, from 107th in the previous month.

Bangladesh's median download speed was 44.25 Mbps for fixed broadband, while upload speed was 43.61.

With 284 Mbps download speed Singapore led the fixed broadband ranking.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mobile internet / Internet speed / Ookla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If you&#039;re in the market for scooters, you&#039;ll easily find a plethora of Chinese and Indian brands offering a range of entry-level scooters at various price ranges. Photo: Collected

Top 3 scooters to cruise through Dhaka traffic

4h | Wheels
Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

11h | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

12h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

Issues that will affect the US presidential election

43m | Videos
Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

Trump announced the abolition of civil service protection if elected

1h | Videos
Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

Shashank Singh, from accidental investment to assured finisher

2h | Videos
74 thousand stalls in Canton Fair!

74 thousand stalls in Canton Fair!

5h | Videos