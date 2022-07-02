GP fixes minimum recharge limit at Tk20

Grameenphone has raised its minimum mobile recharge limit to Tk20 from Tk10, the telecom operator said in a SMS on Friday.

However, customers can still avail Tk16 and Tk14 minute packs, Grameenphone said in a statement.

The latest decision has been taken as part of Grameenphone's service facilitation, said the company.

This is the first time a Bangladeshi telecom operator has independently set a minimum mobile recharge limit.

In addition, special call rates will be valid on any local number for two days and three days by recharging Tk21 and Tk29.