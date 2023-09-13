TCB to start selling 4 essentials among 41 core families on Thursday

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), state-owned marketing entity, will start selling four essential products among one core low-income families for a month from Thursday.

TCB spokesperson Humayun Kabir on Wednesday said it will sell a package to a cardholder family containing 2 litres of bottled soybean oil at Tk100 per liter, 1 kg sugar at Tk70, 2 kgs of red lentil at Tk60 per kg, and 5 kgs of rice at Tk 30 per kg.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will inaugurate the selling programme in Dhaka.

The cardholders can buy the products from the dealer's shop or designated permanent establishments in the city corporations, districts, and upazilas.