Tannery Workers' Union celebrates 58th anniversary

The 58th anniversary of Tannery Workers Union (TWU) was celebrated at Tannery Industrial Estate in Hemayetpur on Monday (31 October).

Hundreds of tannery workers rallied to the union office to join the celebration held in the evening.

Worker union leaders, worker rights activists and civil society members participated the programme, reads a press release.

The programme included a discussion on tannery workers' rights and later a performance by cultural organisation Bangladesh Udichi Shilpigoshthi.

Veteran labour leader, also President of Bangladesh Trade Union Kendra (BTUC), Shahidullah Chowdhury was the chief guest at the programme while Abul Kalam Azad, president of TWU, presided over the discussion.

Abdul Malek, general secretary of the union, was the key speaker there.

Speakers called upon authorities to take up collective efforts to solve existing crises in tannery sector­ – the second largest revenue generating sector – by ensuring workers' rights to union, decent work, occupational health and safety, and social compliance.

During the programme, General Secretary of BTUC Dr Wajedul Islam Khan, Joint Secretary of Sramik Karmachari Oikya Parishad Chowdhury Ashiqul Alam, General Secretary of Bangladesh Tanners Association Md Sakhawatullah, Country Programme Director of Solidarity Centre-Bangladesh office AKM Nasim, and Deputy Director of Bangladesh Labour Foundation Mahmudul Hasan Khan were present among others.