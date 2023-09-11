Talks between PM Hasina and French President Macron underway

On arrival at the Tiger gate of the Prime Minister’s Office, Sheikh Hasina received President Macron at 10:20am on 11 September. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and visiting French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday opened talks aimed at taking the bilateral relations to a strategic engagement.

The two countries are seeking to open new areas of cooperation, particularly in strategic assets and advanced technologies.

On arrival at the Tiger gate of the Prime Minister's Office at 10:20am, Sheikh Hasina received President Macron.

The two leaders joined the delegation-level talks at the Chameli Hall of the Prime Minister's Office. It will be followed by restricted-level talks between the two leaders at Shimul Hall.

A couple of bilateral instruments (agreements/MoUs) will be signed in the presence of the two leaders at Karobi Hall. Then PM Hasina and President Macron will hold a joint press briefing there.

Macron will sign the visitor's book before Hasina sees him off at the Tiger gate.

Macron, the first French president to visit Bangladesh in 33 years, arrived here in Dhaka on Sunday evening from India after attending the G20 summit in New Delhi. The French leader is scheduled to leave Dhaka at 2pm today (on Monday).

Francois Mitterrand was the last French president to visit Bangladesh on 22-24 February 1990.

Total trade between Bangladesh and France soared from €210 million to €4.9 billion today with France being the 5th country for exports.

French companies are now involved in various sectors, including engineering, energy, aerospace and water sectors.