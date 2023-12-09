Sylhet-3 MP Habib’s assets decreased twelvefold in 2.5 years

The assets of Habibur Rahman Habib, who became a Member of Parliament in Sylhet-3 by-polls in June 2021, decreased over twelvefold in the last two years and a half.

According to the affidavit submitted to the returning officer's office, Habib's movable assets now amount to Tk7,64,211, which was Tk95.14 lakh in 2021.

Habib mentioned in his affidavit that he presently holds a bank deposit of Tk54,211. Additionally, he stated that he held shares valued at Tk7.10 lakh in his name.

His annual honorarium amounts to Tk44.02 lakh while he did not mention any annual income in his affidavit submitted during the 2021 by-polls.

Regarding immovable assets, he has declared non-agricultural land acquired at a value of Tk36.38 lakh. Additionally, his wife possesses land in the same sector valued at Tk21.81 lakh.

During the June 2021 by-elections, Habib declared an agricultural sector income of Tk1.27 lakh in the name of his wife.

He declared immovable assets amounting to Tk24.14 lakh.

This comprised non-agricultural assets valued at Tk5.39 lakh, along with a seven katha plot in Purbachal priced at Tk18.75 lakh.

During his nomination process for the 12th national polls, he disclosed a joint loan totaling Tk9.59 crore in his affidavit.

He had taken the loan in the name of Purbachal Probashi Palli Limited, where Habib serves as the deputy managing director.

In the affidavit he submitted this time around for the 12th national election, there is no mention of the Tk9.5cr loan.

Instead, he states that he now has a single loan from Agrani Bank amounting to Tk20.57 lakh.

Sylhet's Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russel Hasan confirmed the validity of Habib's nomination papers after scrutinising the affidavits on 3 December.