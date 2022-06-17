SUST closed till 25 June amid flooding

Bangladesh

UNB
17 June, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 01:29 pm

Related News

SUST closed till 25 June amid flooding

UNB
17 June, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 01:29 pm
SUST closed till 25 June amid flooding

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has been closed till 25 June as the flood situation has worsened in Sylhet.

University authorities took the decision at an emergency syndicate meeting Friday morning considering the sufferings of the teachers, students, and employees due to the flood in the city and other parts of the district, SUST treasurer Dr Md Anwarul Islam told UNB. 

He said many places of the university have been inundated due to heavy downpours and the onrush of hilly water. 

The overall flood situation has worsened in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Moulvibazar distrcits as rivers continue to swell due to the onrush of hill water and heavy downpour for the last several days. Amry has been deployed in Sylhet to tackle the situation. 

Top News / Education

Sylhet flood / Flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

2h | Panorama
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

1h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

2h | Food
Almost every household from this Bede village of 500 to 800 people, regardless of their occupation, still has pet snakes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

As Bedes transition to permanent houses, the old ways still hold sway

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flaws in the system creating more black money

Flaws in the system creating more black money

3h | Videos
How to build a career in e-commerce

How to build a career in e-commerce

3h | Videos
Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

3h | Videos
Wasfia Nazreen to climb K2

Wasfia Nazreen to climb K2

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh