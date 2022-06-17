SUST closed till 25 June amid flooding

Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has been closed till 25 June as the flood situation has worsened in Sylhet.

University authorities took the decision at an emergency syndicate meeting Friday morning considering the sufferings of the teachers, students, and employees due to the flood in the city and other parts of the district, SUST treasurer Dr Md Anwarul Islam told UNB.

He said many places of the university have been inundated due to heavy downpours and the onrush of hilly water.

The overall flood situation has worsened in Sylhet, Sunamganj and Moulvibazar distrcits as rivers continue to swell due to the onrush of hill water and heavy downpour for the last several days. Amry has been deployed in Sylhet to tackle the situation.