Suspected KNA member killed in shootout with army

At least one member of armed hill group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) has been killed in a shootout with a team of Bangladesh Army today (7 May) in Bandarban's Ruma upazila.

The shootout took place during a search operation by five patrol teams of the army at Darjeeling Para of Ruma, reads a press statement.

During the search operation, the army recovered three AK-22 rifles, one shotgun, 157 rounds of shotgun ammunition, large quantity of explosive devices, one drone, walkie-talkies and mobile phones used by members of the Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA), the military wing of KNF, said the press statement.