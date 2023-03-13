No definite proof of Sultan's Dine using meat of animals other than goats: Consumer rights body

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 02:43 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The popular restaurant chain Sultan's Dine has been cleared of the charges accusing it of using the meat of animals other than goats for their kacchi biriyani.

A press release was issued on Monday (13 March) in this regard following a Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) investigation.

The probe was carried out at the restaurant's Gulshan-2 branch on 9 March. The GM, AGM and branch manager of the restaurant attended a hearing on Monday (13 March) and gave both verbal and written statements. 

The DNCRP investigation has found – 

  • Sultan's Dine procures mutton from a Kaptan Bazar-based vendor named "Maa-Babar Doa Gosto Bitan"
  • Restaurant officials sometimes visit the shop while goats are slaughtered for delivery 
  • The vendor delivers the meat to the restaurant under their own responsibility
  • On 9 March, Sultan's Dine's manager verbally confirmed the collection of 150kg of goat meat but the vendor claimed the figure to be 125kg
  • Concerning the suspicious bones found inside the kacchi biriyani, the accused claimed a goat weighing 7-9kg was used and being small in size, the bones of these goats are thin in structure 
  • Also, the mobile number – 01723309902 – from which the complaint was made was found switched off

The consumer rights did not find any definite proof of the restaurant using the meat of animals other than goats thus clearing it from all the charges, added the release.

Earlier last week, a Facebook post claimed that a customer was delivered kacchi made with the meat of animals other than goats.

The post soon went viral on different social media platforms prompting DNCRP to launch an investigation into the matter.

