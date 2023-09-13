Will take action if saline sold or stockpiled at excess prices: Consumer rights' body

Director General of the DNCRP AHM Safikuzzaman said on Wednesday (13 September) at the TCB building in the capital’s Karwan Bazar.

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has launched a drive to oversee and control prices of saline sold in pharmacies.

"The drive will be conducted from tomorrow [14 September] in pharmacies across the country. Shops where irregularities in prices are found will be sealed and licenses of those who are raising prices by creating this artificial crisis will be cancelled," Director General of the DNCRP AHM Safikuzzaman said on Wednesday (13 September) at the TCB building in the capital's Karwan Bazar.

During an event titled "Discussion meeting with participation of manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and related parties in order to keep the price and supply of saline normal", Safikuzzaman said, "Saline is lifesaving drugs, why play with it?"

Referring to the Bangladesh Chemist and Drugists Samity, he said, "Drug companies did not raise the price of saline; you created an artificial crisis."

The director general noted that the maximum price of saline is Tk87, but after surveying through the stores it was found that saline is being sold at Tk150-350.

"If the raid is carried out, pharmacy owners will close the shops and this crisis in the country can continue," he added.

"However, there is no saline crisis. An artificial crisis is being created," he reiterated, noting that the crisis occurred following the surge in dengue cases in the country.

Currently, Libra Infusion is producing only 15,000-20,000 bags daily, against its capacity of 100,000. In this regard, the director general said he would recommend the commerce ministry to help solve this crisis and provide the support the company needs.