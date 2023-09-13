Will take action if saline sold or stockpiled at excess prices: Consumer rights' body

Health

TBS Report
13 September, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 03:07 pm

Related News

Will take action if saline sold or stockpiled at excess prices: Consumer rights' body

TBS Report
13 September, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 03:07 pm
Director General of the DNCRP AHM Safikuzzaman said on Wednesday (13 September) at the TCB building in the capital’s Karwan Bazar.
Director General of the DNCRP AHM Safikuzzaman said on Wednesday (13 September) at the TCB building in the capital’s Karwan Bazar.

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has launched a drive to oversee and control prices of saline sold in pharmacies.

"The drive will be conducted from tomorrow [14 September] in pharmacies across the country. Shops where irregularities in prices are found will be sealed and licenses of those who are raising prices by creating this artificial crisis will be cancelled," Director General of the DNCRP AHM Safikuzzaman said on Wednesday (13 September) at the TCB building in the capital's Karwan Bazar.

During an event titled "Discussion meeting with participation of manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and related parties in order to keep the price and supply of saline normal", Safikuzzaman said, "Saline is lifesaving drugs, why play with it?"

Referring to the Bangladesh Chemist and Drugists Samity, he said, "Drug companies did not raise the price of saline; you created an artificial crisis."

The director general noted that the maximum price of saline is Tk87, but after surveying through the stores it was found that saline is being sold at Tk150-350.

"If the raid is carried out, pharmacy owners will close the shops and this crisis in the country can continue," he added.

"However, there is no saline crisis. An artificial crisis is being created," he reiterated, noting that the crisis occurred following the surge in dengue cases in the country.

Currently, Libra Infusion is producing only 15,000-20,000 bags daily, against its capacity of 100,000. In this regard, the director general said he would recommend the commerce ministry to help solve this crisis and provide the support the company needs.

Top News

Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) / saline / Dengue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which district has the most dengue patients?

Which district has the most dengue patients?

3h | TBS Stories
How Luckin Coffee overtook Starbucks as the largest coffee chain in China

How Luckin Coffee overtook Starbucks as the largest coffee chain in China

4h | TBS Economy
In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

20h | TBS World
The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

19h | TBS Today