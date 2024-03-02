Bailey Road blaze violated consumer rights: DNCRP boss

Consumer rights have been violated with the Bailey Road fire tragedy, according to the Directorate of National Consumer Right Protection (DNCRP) boss.

"Prior to walking into a restaurant, it is not possible for a consumer to know whether the establishment complies with the building code or not, or it has proper fire-fighting system and an emergency exit," AHM Shafiquzzaman told a shadow parliament debate organised in the capital on Saturday marking the World Consumer Rights Day.

The devastating fire in a Baily Road commercial building that housed a number of restaurants left 46 people killed and many more injured on Thursday night, exposing sorry state of the country's consumer rights.

The DNCRP boss called for a "syndicate of consumers" for breaking the business syndicates, says a release.

"If consumers collectively cut back on a commodity, its price will fall a week later like beef," he noted.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, director general of Directorate of National Consumer Right Protection, hands over certificates and trophy to the winners of a debate held on the eve of World Consumer Rights Day. Photo: Courtesy

Drives were conducted at seven refineries in Rupganj, Keraniganj and Chattogram on Saturday to monitor their edible oil production and stock as businessmen did not comply with the government decision to cut edible oil price by Tk10 per litre from 1 March, informed Shafiquzzaman.

"Decisions for price reduction are not implemented easily, while the price hike decisions become effective immediately," he told the audience.

He highlighted that the recent cut in import tax on four essential commodities has no reflections on the market, also emphasising timely import of commodities.

Presiding over the event, Hassan Ahmed Chowdhury Kiron, chairman of Debate for Democracy, said, "Consumers are suffering because they cannot buy products at a fair price due to the vicious cycle of traders."

Broiler chicken, beef, sugar, chickpea, onion, date and other daily commodities are still in the syndicate's grip, he alleged.

According to him, breaking the syndicate, opening import of commodities, keeping taxes low, addressing dollar crisis and stopping transport extortions can help the situation.

At the debate on the importance of using technology to protect consumer rights, contestants of State University of Bangladesh defeated their counterparts from Southeast University.