Govt to sell potatoes at Tk27/kg if wholesalers don't comply with price cap

TBS Report
16 September, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2023, 09:46 pm

"The government has the option to directly sell potatoes, but we aim for a collaborative approach," AHM Shafikuzzaman, Director General of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP).

DNCRP Director General AHM Shafikuzzaman holds a meeting with leaders of cold storage owners association in Munshiganj on Saturday. Photo: TBS
The government will sell potatoes at Tk27 per kg if wholesalers do not comply with the new price cap, AHM Shafikuzzaman, Director General of the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), said on Saturday.

"I hope potatoes will be sold at Tk27 per kg by the cold storage [owners] starting tomorrow," said the Director General during a discussion with leaders of the Cold Storage Owners Association in Munshiganj.

He said, "While the government has the option to directly sell potatoes, we aim for a collaborative approach. I urge all potato traders to sell at the wholesale price of Tk27 and the retail price of Tk35-36."

On Thursday, the Commerce Ministry set the prices for three essential commodities, including potatoes, onions, and eggs, in an effort to assist consumers in coping with high inflation.

The DNCRP Director General also informed the meeting that there are 350,000 tonnes of potatoes stored in 60 cold storages in Munshiganj.

For those encountering difficulties purchasing potatoes at Tk27 per kilogram, Shafikuzzaman advised them to contact the UNOs. "The administration is prepared to step in, purchasing potatoes from the storages and ensuring they are available at the specified price," he reiterated.

The discussion was attended by notable figures, including Aslam Khan, Superintendent of Police in Munshiganj; Tauhid Elahi, Additional District Magistrate; six UNOs; Shahid-e-Hasan Tuhin, President of Munshiganj Press Club; Jahangir Hossain, President of Consumer Association of Bangladesh; and Abuzafar Ripon, Deputy Commissioner."

