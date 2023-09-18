Standing Committee on expatriate welfare ministry wants effective steps to ensure rights for workers abroad

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry on Monday recommended taking effective measures to ensure that expatriate workers can get jobs and allowances regularly after going abroad.

The recommendation was made at the 23rd meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee, held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud in the chair.

The meeting also recommended taking steps to integrate the immigration system with smart cards provided to the expatriate workers to keep the information of workers up to date.

It also suggested taking steps to fill up vacant posts of the technical training centre (TTC) soon, after coordination with the planning ministry to build skilled expatriate workers and to ensure use of government funds.

The committee also recommended taking necessary steps to ensure banking service at the doorsteps of expatriate workers to increase remittance through legal channels.

It also held a discussion on the current situation of the labour market, sending more workers abroad, steps of the Ministry and the Bangladesh Bank in increasing remittance legally and the issue of illegal migration to European and American countries.

Committee member Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad, Moazzem Hossain Ratan, Ayesha Ferdous, the Senior secretary of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry, a deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, heads of different organisations and the ministries were present there.