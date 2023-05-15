St Martin’s islanders struggle to rebuild after Mocha

The main market at Saint Martin's clearly shows the aftermath of destruction caused by Cyclone Mocha, which unleashed havoc on the only coral island of the country encircled by the sea on Sunday.

The tin shed shops stand witness to the devastating impact of the cyclone.

All the roofs of the semi-paved and tin shed shops at the market, consisting of around 350 shops, were completely blown away. Some of the brick-built shops also sustained severe damage.

Around 5pm on Monday, the owners of the affected shops were actively engaged in repairing the damaged sections. A few shops in the market had already reopened, and people on the island were observed purchasing essential goods from these operational shops.

Businessmen expressed their determination to bounce back despite the devastation caused by the cyclone, making the most of what remained after the impact.

Nahid Hossain, a shop owner at the market, said his grocery shop was destroyed by the cyclone. "The tin roof has been torn off, and the goods have also been ruined by the heavy rainfall."

Another businessman named Abdul Malek reported that over 150 shops in the market have suffered damage due to the cyclone.

Photo: TBS

According to people concerned, around 1,200 houses and cottages on the island have been destroyed. Of these, around 1,000 are residential houses. More than 2,000 trees have also been uprooted in the island by the cyclone.

Besides, around 3,000 houses in other coastal areas of Teknaf were also completely destroyed.

The eight-square-kilometer island now bears witness to fallen trees scattered across various points along the road leading to the market in the western area. Efforts have been made to clear the road and ensure a smooth traffic flow by removing the trees.

However, the damage caused by Cyclone Mocha is evident as semi-paved houses, business establishments, and small quality cottages on both sides of the road are partially or completely destroyed.

Khorshed Alam, member of the Saint Martin Union Parishad, highlighted the fact that Paschimpara, Uttarpara, Konarpara, Galachipa, and Magherpara areas of the island suffered the greatest impact. He mentioned that people residing in these areas are still living under the open sky.

Rafiqul Huda, a fisherman residing in Paschimpara area of the island, said that during the cyclone he and his family sought shelter elsewhere. Upon returning, he discovered that their house had been completely destroyed by the force of the cyclone.

Photo: TBS

Abu Taleb, owner of a tourist cottage, stated that the tin roof of his 10-room cottage was blown away by the cyclone. Additionally, a section of the cottage has also suffered breakage and damage due to the powerful winds.

On Monday afternoon, the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police, along with local leaders of the Awami League, visited the island.

Mujibur Rahman, chairman of Saint Martin Union Parishad, said that the Deputy Commissioner provided essential dried food supplies to the affected residents. In addition, the union parishad is also actively distributing cooked meals to those in need.

Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shaheen Imran said the final list of cyclone victims will be ready by Tuesday. The resettlement process will start from Tuesday afternoon.

Crops worth Tk11.50 crore destroyed in Cox's Bazar

Cyclone Mocha inflicted a significant blow on the agricultural sector in Cox's Bazar, leading to a loss of Tk11.5 crore for over 3,500 farmers. The upazilas of Maheshkhali and Teknaf in the district were particularly hard-hit. The damage primarily affected summer vegetable and betel farmers.

Md Kabir Hossain, deputy director of the Directorate of Agricultural Extension, Cox's Bazar, said that around 340 hectares of vegetable and paddy fields in Teknaf have been damaged due to the impact of Mocha.

Almost 3000 shanties damaged in Rohingya camps

Some 2,826 shanties were damaged in the Rohingya camps in Teknaf and Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya due to the impact of Cyclone Mocha, according to a report prepared by the Office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC).

According to a report by the government agency under the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, seven Rohingyas were injured during the storm.

However, UNHCR BGD, the UN Refugee Agency's office in Bangladesh, said on Twitter that timely evacuations of people at risk in the refugee camps helped save lives during Cyclone Mocha.

Ctg port and airport resume operations

Operations at Chattogram ports jetty and outer anchorage restarted on Monday morning after a two-day hiatus caused by Cyclone Mocha.

Regular flights at Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport also resumed the same morning.

Earlier, the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) had issued Alert Level 2 in response to Emergency Signal No 8 for Cyclone Mocha.

Meanwhile, launch services from Chandpur to all routes resumed on Monday morning after 60 hours of suspension due to the very severe cyclonic storm.

243 telecom towers in Cox's Bazar yet to be restored

Meanwhile, operation of 243 mobile telecom towers of four mobile operators in Cox's Bazar are yet to be restored a day after the cyclone wreaked havoc in the area.

Among these, 60 are Grameenphone towers, 87 are Robi Axiata towers, 51 are Banglalink towers and 45 are Teletalk towers. There are a total of 974 telecom towers in Cox's Bazar.

Mobile operators say they are making every effort to restore all the damaged towers while 271 towers have already been restored.

3 labourers die while working in salt field

Three labourers died while working in the salt field in Maheshkhali, Cox's Bazar as Cyclone Mocha hit the area Sunday.

"Three workers of the salt field died due to cold-related illness while working when Cyclone Mocha hit the area. Besides, 11 workers have been treated in hospital," Maheshkhali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Pranab Chowdhury told The Business Standard.

Postponed SSC exams to be held after end of written tests

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations, which had been postponed due to cyclonic storm Mocha, will be held after the completion of the written examinations, Education Minister Dipu Moni said on Monday.

The written test under nine general education boards, technical and madrasa boards will end on 23 May and the postponed examinations for 14 and 15 May will be held after the completion of the written test, she said at an event in the capital.