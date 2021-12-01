SSC examinee’s death: Students put forward 11-point demand

Students in Rampura who are protesting the death of SSC candidate Mainuddin Islam Durjoy in a road accident, have put forward an 11-point demand today.

The students from several schools and colleges took position at the Rampura bridge area of the city in the morning and announced their demands.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed

A female student, Sohagi Samia, announced the demands on behalf of the protesting students.

The demands are-

1. Justice must be served in the murders of Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan and Rampura Ekramunnessa High School student Mainuddin Islam Durjoy, victims of brutal structural killings on the road. Their families must be properly compensated. Footover bridges must be constructed for pedestrian crossing in the areas adjacent to Gulistan and Rampura bridges.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

2. Half pass for students in all public transports across the country has to be ensured with official notification. No time or day can be fixed for the half pass. Extra bus fares will have to be withdrawn. The number of BRTC buses on all routes has to be increased.



3. Free movement of students and courteous behaviour to female students have to be ensured in public transports.



4. Strict action should be taken against the owners, drivers and employers of the vehicles without fitness and license.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

5. The number of traffic police on crowded roads has to be increased as well as ensuring traffic lights and zebra crossings on all roads. Effective measures have to be taken against bribery and corruption of traffic police.

6. In order to stop reckless competition among the buses, one bus on one route should be introduced and daily income should be distributed equally among all the transport owners according to their shares.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

7. Identity cards and appointment letters have to be ensured for transport workers. Contract-based appointments must be canceled. Instead of providing buses on contract basis, the entire transport system has to be streamlined with a ticket and counter system. Restrooms and toilets should be provided for the workers.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

8. The working hours of drivers should not extend more than 6 hours at a stretch. Each bus should have 2 drivers and 2 assistants. Adequate bus terminals need to be constructed. Transport workers need to be properly trained.

9. The road transport law needs to be reformed after taking the opinions of passengers, transport workers and government representatives, and its implementation has to be ensured.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

10. For the movement of trucks, garbage trucks and other heavy vehicles time should be fixed from 12am to 5am.

11. Effective initiatives need to be taken across the society to eradicate drug addiction. Regular dope tests and counseling should be arranged for drivers and assistants.

On Wednesday, the protest started at 11am on the Rampura bridge defying police obstruction.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

The students refused to leave the road until their demands are fully met when police tried to clear the road after talking to the protesters.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

Earlier on Tuesday, students staged a demonstration by blocking Rampura bridge in protest of the accident.