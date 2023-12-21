Speakers call for inclusion of sustainable solid waste management in election manifestos

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 08:40 pm

The Slum Dwellers’ Rights Protection Committee organised a press conference at Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia (VIP) conference room of the National Press Club on Thursday (21 December). Photo: TBS
The Slum Dwellers’ Rights Protection Committee organised a press conference at Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia (VIP) conference room of the National Press Club on Thursday (21 December). Photo: TBS

The representatives of the marginalised people have demanded the inclusion and implementation of solid waste management for the community should be highlighted in the election manifestos and pledges of the political parties. 

Speaking at a press conference National Press Club on Thursday, public health expert Dr Lelin Chowdhury said, "Our political parties and government often overlook the marginalised people in their decision-making processes."

Mentioning that Dhaka city holds the top position among the most polluted places globally, Lelin Chowdhury said, "The environmental challenges faced by Dhaka's residents are beyond description, significantly impacting the public health of the city's marginalised communities."

The Slum Dwellers' Rights Protection Committee organized the press conference at Tafazzal Hossain Manik Mia (VIP) conference room of the National Press Club on Thursday (21 December). 

Md Abdus Sobhan, former additional director general of the Environment Department and environmental engineer, emphasised that both political parties, independent candidates as well as citizens share an equal responsibility ahead of the elections. 

He also expressed hope that the government will be more proactive in solid waste management, with political parties committed to implementing these measures after elections.

Hosne Ara Rafeza, a leader in the slum community, highlighted that the city grapples with diseases and crises due to inadequate waste management. 

She pointed out the absence of accountability regarding this mismanagement. 

"Efforts have been made, from local ward councils to higher ministries, yet these initiatives have not been effectively implemented," she added.

At the event, speakers put forward some recommendations for a clear electoral commitment of political parties and proper implementation to overcome the current problem caused by solid waste.

The recommendations include planned, integrated and sustainable sanitation and solid waste management to promote a healthy environment in response to climate risks, while upholding equal opportunities and rights for all urban dwellers (marginalised communities, women, children, disabled and gender diverse groups).

Election manifestos / Waste Management / Bangladesh National Election

