Sparrso Chairman Samad moved to JS secretariat

The transfer comes at a time when social media users started questioning making an agronomist and an administration cadre officer the chairman of a specialised organisation like Sparrso

Additional Secretary Md Abdus Samad. Photo: Collected
Additional Secretary Md Abdus Samad. Photo: Collected

Chairman of Bangladesh Space Research and Remote Sensing Organisation (Sparrso) Abdus Samad has been transferred to the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat.

The Ministry of Public Administration on Tuesday (5 September) issued a notification regarding Samad's transfer, who is also an agronomist, an expert in the science of soil management and crop production. 

The transfer comes at a time when social media users started questioning making an agronomist and an administration cadre officer the chairman of a specialised organisation like Sparrso. They also questioned his expertise and ability in related subjects.

The discussion on Bangladesh's Sparrso began soon after India's successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon on 23 August. India's space research centre, Isro, has contributed to this success, and its Chairman S Somanath, is an aerospace engineer. 

Md Abdus Samad, an additional secretary to the Bangladesh government, joined Sparrso as chairman on 26 July 2022. 

Prior to joining Sparrso, he was the director of Bangladesh Tourism Corporation.

Md Abdus Samad holds a bachelor's degree in Agriculture from Bangladesh Agricultural University and a master's in Development Studies from China's Peking University.

