South Korean envoy calls on new principal secretary to prime minister

South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun paid a courtesy call to Tofazzel Hossain Miah, new principal secretary to prime minister Tuesday.

Ambassador Lee congratulated Tofazzel for "taking on a crucial duty." They exchanged views on the current status of their countries' partnership and the way forward to nurture it in a mutually beneficial way.

The envoy and the principal secretary were on the same page that 2023 is the high time to take the partnership to a new height as South Korea and Bangladesh celebrate 50 years of their diplomatic ties.

Also, Ambassador Lee Jang-keun paid a courtesy call to Toufique Hasan, the new director general of the East Asia and Pacific Wing of the foreign ministry Monday.

They discussed a wide range of issues between the two countries to further boost the Korea-Bangladesh relationship.

Namely, the two sides agreed to closely work together in 2023 to build up momentum in bilateral relations as South Korea and Bangladesh celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.