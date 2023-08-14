Dhaka seeks collaboration with S Korea to build export oriented economy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 03:45 pm

Related News

Dhaka seeks collaboration with S Korea to build export oriented economy

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 03:45 pm
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP, has sought further collaboration with South Korea to develop an export-oriented economy.

He made the call when the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea-ROK (South Korea) to Bangladesh, Park Young-Sik, paid his maiden courtesy call to him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (13 August).

Dr Momen warmly welcomed the ambassador to his new appointment and assured him to extend all possible cooperation during his tenure in Bangladesh, reads a MoFA press release.

The foreign minister, at the time, reiterated Bangladesh's foreign policy dictum which institutes 'friendship to all, malice towards none' and said Bangladesh followed the policy in all its diplomatic pursuits including the Indo-Pacific Outlook. 

While praising the Korean model of development, the minister acknowledged this model as a source of inspiration for many countries like Bangladesh. 

The recent boost in trade, commerce and investment between Bangladesh and Korea was also discussed at the meeting.
 

Bangladesh-South Korea / Ambassador Park Young-Sik

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

Who do cybersecurity laws actually protect?

9h | Panorama
The highly inflated prices of CNG auto rickshaws have made auto rickshaws a target of thieves putting the lives of its drivers in danger. Photo: TBS

How a Tk5 lakh CNG auto rickshaw ended up costing Tk25 lakh

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Is Chicken Tikka Masala Indian or British?

14h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

Ruen Busaba: Of authentic Thai, Asian spices and Lord-like dining

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

2h | TBS Stories
Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Stir Fry- Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

4h | TBS Food
BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

BEZA set a goal for creating employment for 1cr people

5h | TBS Economy
US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

US invests $1.2 billion in carbon emissions from air

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

No half fare for students in Metro Rail, freedom fighters can travel for free

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June