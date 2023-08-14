Dhaka seeks collaboration with S Korea to build export oriented economy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, MP, has sought further collaboration with South Korea to develop an export-oriented economy.

He made the call when the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea-ROK (South Korea) to Bangladesh, Park Young-Sik, paid his maiden courtesy call to him at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday (13 August).

Dr Momen warmly welcomed the ambassador to his new appointment and assured him to extend all possible cooperation during his tenure in Bangladesh, reads a MoFA press release.

The foreign minister, at the time, reiterated Bangladesh's foreign policy dictum which institutes 'friendship to all, malice towards none' and said Bangladesh followed the policy in all its diplomatic pursuits including the Indo-Pacific Outlook.

While praising the Korean model of development, the minister acknowledged this model as a source of inspiration for many countries like Bangladesh.

The recent boost in trade, commerce and investment between Bangladesh and Korea was also discussed at the meeting.

