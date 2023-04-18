Sonamasjid Land Port in Chapainawabganj to remain closed for 6 days during Eid

Export-import activities between Bangladesh and India via the Sonamasjid Land Port will remain suspended for six days on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest festival of Muslims, port authorities said today.

Abdur Rashid, general secretary of Sonamasjid Land Port C&F Agents Association, said that trade activities will remain suspended from April 19 to April 24 on the occasion of Eid.

Trade activities will resume on 25 April, he said. However, loading and unloading activities of imported goods at the port will remain normal during this period.

Besides, travelers with passports can travel between Bangladesh and India through the land port's immigration check post during this time, he added.