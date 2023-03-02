Sonamasjid land port to reopen for immigration on 12 March

The immigration services at Sonamasjid land port in Chapainawabganj, which remained suspended for nearly three years, will reopen for travelers on 12 March.

Manoj Kumar, assistant high commissioner of India in Rajshahi, will be present at Sonamssjid Immigration on March 12 at 3 pm and will inaugurate it, said Abdul Waheed, president of Chapainawabganj Chamber of Commerce and Industries on Thursday.

Earlier on February 2, Indian Assistant High Commissioner of Rajshahi Manoj Kumar visited Chapainawabganj Chamber of Commerce & Industry office and met its president.

The people of the country's northwestern region were facing problems in travelling to India through Sonamasjid-Mehandipur route as the immigration services in the Sonamasjid land port was shut on March 15, 2020 amid the global outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

However, export-import activities through the port were normal during this period.