Parliamentary Committee suggests reopening of Sonamasjid land port for immigration

UNB
29 November, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 07:49 pm

Parliamentary Committee suggests reopening of Sonamasjid land port for immigration

UNB
29 November, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 07:49 pm
Sonamasjid Land Port in Chapainawabganj has seen a surge in revenue income because of increased imports through the port. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS
Sonamasjid Land Port in Chapainawabganj has seen a surge in revenue income because of increased imports through the port. The photo was taken recently. Photo: TBS

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Shipping Ministry recommended the government to reopen the immigration services at Sonamasjid land port in Chapainawabganj, which has remained suspended for nearly three years.

The parliamentary watchdog made the recommendation at its 51st meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with its chairman Maj. (Retd.) Rafiqul Islam, Bir Uttam in the chair, said a press release.

The people of the country's northwestern region are facing problems in travelling to India through Sonamasjid-Mehandipur route as the immigration services in Sonamasjid land port was shut on March 15, 2020 amid the global outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, but hasn't opened yet.

Now the travellers need to cross a long way to enter India through the Benapole immigration check post, which cost them extra money and time.

Besides, the committee suggested the ministry to connect the Payra port with Dhaka and other river ports for conducting commercial activities, and collect the necessary number of dredgers to protect the navigability of the river channels to this end.

The parliamentary body put emphasis on saving energy and use of solar systems in the land ports.

It also recommended resolving the border related problems through discussions with the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Committee members Mazaharul Hoque Prodhan (Panchagarh-1), Ranajit Kumar Roy (Jashore-4), Mahfuzur Rahaman (Chattogram-3), Dr. Shamil Uddin Ahmed Shimul (Chapainawabganj-1) and SM Shahjada (Patuakhali-3) attended the meeting.

