Some prominent people spreading rumours that EC is lax in enforcing electoral code of conduct: EC

The Election Commission (EC) has alleged that some prominent people are making fabricated statements in the media about the electoral code of conduct.

"Some prominent people of the country are commenting in the media that the Election Commission is lax in enforcing the electoral code of conduct," the commission said in a statement on Saturday (2 December).

"Such concocted statements by them can mislead the public. It may negatively affect the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad election by destroying public confidence in the Election Commission as a constitutional body, which is not desirable at all."

Referring to the Code of Conduct for Political Parties and Candidates in Parliamentary Elections, 2008, the statement said, "The main subject of the electoral code of conduct is political parties and candidates. A candidate can be a party nominee or an independent. Candidates will not get more than 21 days to campaign."

The EC also said a candidate – whether nominated by a political party or an independent – is not a candidate within the meaning of the Code of Conduct until the candidature is finalised by the returning officer.

Also, election campaigning will take place only after the finalisation of the list of candidates for a constituency and allotment of symbols, it added.

"As per the code of conduct, any kind of electioneering by or on behalf of any candidate is prohibited before 21 days of polling."

The campaign period for the candidates has been fixed from 18 December this year to 5 January at 8am.

"Therefore, no person is legally eligible to become a candidate and campaign for or against any candidate in any constituency before 18 December," it said.

The 12th Jatiya Sangsad election of Bangladesh is slated to take place on 7 January 2024.