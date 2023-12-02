Decision to transfer UNOs, OCs based on field level info: EC

The decision to transfer all the officers-in-charge (OCs) of all police stations and Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) was taken on the basis of field level information, Election Commission's Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said today.

"The transfers are not expected to cause any disruptions," he said while talking to reporters at his office at Election Commission Building in Agargaon on Saturday (2 December).

During the media briefing, the EC additional secretary said 29 registered political parties have nominated 2,713 candidates for the upcoming national election.

He also informed that the Election Commission (EC) is implementing measures to ensure the security of all candidates, including independent ones who have submitted their nomination forms.

Earlier on Thursday (30 November), the Election Commission (EC) asked the government to transfer all the OCs and UNOs across the country ahead of the 12th national election.

According to a letter sent to the senior secretary of public security division, all the OCs who have completed more than six months of service at their current workplace should be transferred in the first phase.

The commission has additionally dispatched another letter to the Ministry of Public Administration, urging the transfer of UNOs who have served at their present workplace for over a year in the initial phase.

The letter states that the commission took the step aiming to conduct the upcoming parliamentary election in a free and fair manner.

It has also noted that proposals for the transfer of OCs and UNOs in the first phase should be submitted to the EC by 5 December.

The 12th general election of Bangladesh is slated to take place on 7 January 2024.