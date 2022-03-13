Roadmap for upcoming election to come from dialogues: CEC

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 05:09 pm

Roadmap for upcoming election to come from dialogues: CEC

“The Election Commission plans to sit down with prominent citizens, media representatives, and political parties,” he told the media

Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said a roadmap for the forthcoming 12th National Election will be prepared from the ongoing series of dialogues with stakeholders. 

"The Election Commission plans to sit down with prominent citizens, media representatives, and political parties," he told the media before attending the first dialogue of the commission with educationists at the election commission building in Agargaon on Sunday (13 March).

Kazi Habibul Awal also said some of the elections held in the past have not been participatory.

"Allegations were made in this regard. So, we are taking everyone's opinion to make the next election more participatory and acceptable," he added. 

On 26 February, President Abdul Hamid appointed EC headed by Kazi Habibul Awal. 

The commission took the oath on 27 February and took office for the first time on 28 February.

