Smooth sailing for Eid homegoers as govt effort ensures little traffic

As the end of Ramadan approaches, Muslims all across Bangladesh are preparing for the joyous celebration of Eid al-Fitr. This year, homegoers, from Dhaka and surrounding areas, have reported smooth journeys back to their hometowns for the festivities.

Thanks to the efforts of the authorities concerned, including the Road Transport and Highways Division, police, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Bangladesh Railway (BR), and local authorities, highways have been free of heavy traffic, ensuring that travellers can make their way home with ease.

Besides, the government move of extending Eid holidays by one day allowed homegoers – including a large number of RMG workers – to leave Dhaka in phases, in a planned manner.

Also, sales of advance train tickets for Eid holidays completely online and strict monitoring of the railway ministry and railway police have paid great dividends as commuters were able to enjoy crowd-free platforms with most if not all trains leaving for their designated destinations on schedule.

According to reports, Eid holidaymakers did not have to wait for long hours or pay extra fares in the launches or disruption of the train schedule and harassment at the station. However, many have complained that they were being charged extra by the bus companies.

Addressing the press in this regard, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today morning said that instructions had been given to the officials concerned to make the return Eid trip smooth and comfortable.

Quader said that this year there is no suffering on buses, trains, and launches during the Eid journey.

Meanwhile, keeping Eid-ul-Fitr ahead, people of 24 southern districts of the country are travelling to their loved ones through the Padma Bridge via the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway of Munshiganj.

Also, motorcycles have been allowed on Padma Bridge since Thursday (20 April) morning.

Motorcycle pressure has been seen at the toll plaza at the Mawa end of the Padma Bridge since morning but no tailbacks were reported.

Bikers are crossing the bridge following all the rules and regulations. Besides, people are also travelling to their destination using public transport and private vehicles.

Inspector S M Ziaul Hasan of Munshiganj traffic police, said "Police are working at various points of the Dhaka-Mawa Expressway so that no vehicles could obstruct traffic and create congestion."

"Besides, total seven toll booths are currently operational including two separate ones for motorcycles. This has allowed buses, trucks, public transport as well as cross to the northern part of the country without any hassle."

Same is the case for the northern side of the country. Special steps taken by the traffic police and other authorities have helped avoid jam in the Dhaka-Tangail Highway his year.

Usually, 40-50km long tailbacks are experienced during Eid holidays but this year it was only 7km and for half an hour only.

The sections of the highway which are two lanes have been made one-way by using bypass roads which helped avoid congestion. Mane other steps like these helped reduce jam this year.

According to the central control room set up at the BRTA head office by the Road Transport and Highways Department, highways have been free of any traffic congestion across the country. However, vehicles at some points are running slowly due to vehicular pressure caused by the peak hour rush.

On Friday afternoon, there was heavy traffic at the Kodda intersection on the western end of the Bangabandhu Bridge and the Chandra point on the Dhaka Tangail highway, it said.

The control room also informed that the toll plaza of Bangabandhu Expressway and the Meghna and Gomti toll plazas of the Dhaka-Chattogram highway have witnessed minor traffic jams at different times of the day.

The traffic congestion, however, did not last long as quick action was taken after being contacted by the control room.

Kamalapur Station: Crowded in the morning, almost deserted in the afternoon

On the last day of Eid journey, the Kamalapur railway station was crowded with passengers from early morning on Friday, but around 2pm, it was almost deserted.

"Trains leaving in the morning carried a load of passengers beyond capacity but the situation was normal later in the day. But passengers maintained discipline at the station," Kamalapur Railway Station Manager Masud Sarwar said.

Only those with tickets were allowed to enter the station. Passengers who could not collect tickets online were clamouring for standing tickets from the counter. Although, many were forced to take alternative vehicles.

The trains leaving for Sylhet and Chittagong did not have too many passengers. But the early morning trains for Kishoreganj, Mymensingh and Jamalpur had more passengers. However, the trains leaving for these destinations between 10am and 12pm were completely empty.

However, the trains leaving for Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dinajpur were unusually crowded. Some passengers tried to climb the roof of the trains, thus causing chaos and a delay in departure.

The Khulna-bound Sundarban Express was scheduled to leave Kamalapur Railway Station at 8:15am. But it left at 9:30. Besides, the North Bengal-bound Nilsagar Express left one hour late at 7:30am and Ekta Express left 40 minutes late at 10:50am.