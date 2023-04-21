No sufferings on Eid journey this year: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday claimed that this year's Eid journey has been free of traffic jams and public suffering.

He said this to reporters while visiting the overpass constructed at the capital's airport this morning.

Quader said that instructions have been given to the officials concerned to make the return Eid trip smooth and comfortable.

Roads and Highways Department Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Noori, Bridges Department Secretary Manjur Hossain and senior officers were present at the time.

Quader said that this year there is no suffering on buses, trains, and launches during the Eid journey.