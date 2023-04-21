Smooth Eid homecoming for travelers via Padma Bridge

TBS Report
21 April, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 10:49 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Keeping Eid-ul-Fitr ahead, people of 24 southern districts of the country are travelling to their loved ones through the Padma Bridge via Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway of Munshiganj.

This year's journey has been smooth with very little complaint about the roads.

Meanwhile, motorcycles have been allowed on Padma Bridge since Thursday morning. Motorcycle pressure has been seen at the toll plaza at the Mawa end of the Padma Bridge since Friday morning. Bikers are crossing the bridge following all the rules and regulations.

Besides, people are also traveling to their destination using public transports and private vehicles.

