Smooth Eid homecoming for travelers via Padma Bridge

Keeping Eid-ul-Fitr ahead, people of 24 southern districts of the country are travelling to their loved ones through the Padma Bridge via Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway of Munshiganj.

This year's journey has been smooth with very little complaint about the roads.

Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, motorcycles have been allowed on Padma Bridge since Thursday morning. Motorcycle pressure has been seen at the toll plaza at the Mawa end of the Padma Bridge since Friday morning. Bikers are crossing the bridge following all the rules and regulations.

Photo: TBS

Besides, people are also traveling to their destination using public transports and private vehicles.