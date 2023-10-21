Six years on, still no connecting roads with culvert bridge

A Tk31 lakh culvert bridge over the Banshgada canal in Satkhira’s Dholihar has been out of service for six years as the approach roads at both ends remain unfinished. Photo: TBS

The authorities spent nearly Tk31 lakh to build a culvert bridge in the fiscal 2016-17 but they did not bother to construct connecting roads on both sides of the bridge to make it functional. As a result, even after six years since its construction, local people are unable to reap the benefits of the project.

It is all about what occurred in Dhulihor union of Satkhira, a district in the southwest of the country. According to official information, the Upazila Project Implementation Office constructed the culvert bridge over the Banshgada canal at a cost of Tk30.9 lakh as part of a project undertaken by the Disaster Management Ministry in FY17. However, no development work was carried out on the approximately one-kilometre road connecting the culvert bridge from Baluigachha to Hathazari.

A visit to Baluigachha village in Dholihar union revealed that the road from Baluigachha Government Primary School to Hathazari is now submerged in water. As a result, villagers have to rely on boats or alternative means of transport to cross the canal.

Nazmul Karim, head teacher of Baluigachha Government Primary School, expressed his astonishment at the construction of a culvert bridge without connecting roads. He said a significant amount of money had been spent on the bridge, but it was not serving the villagers as intended.

"The bridge was supposed to have accompanying connecting roads, but this development did not come to pass. Therefore, during the rainy season, the entire area gets flooded, making it difficult for the school, which has 150 students, to function properly. Students' books, notebooks, and school supplies get soaked when the road is used, and stagnant water becomes contaminated, raising concerns about skin diseases," he continued.

Imran Hossain, a resident of the village, echoed the head teacher's concerns, stating that people in the area are facing immense trouble due to the absence of connecting roads to the culvert bridge.

Yarul Haque, the project implementation officer of Satkhira Sadar upazila, said construction work on the connecting roads will commence soon. "Learning about the issue of waterlogging and the absence of connecting roads, I have already sent representatives to the site to assess the situation. After the rainy season ends, construction work on the connecting roads will be carried out," he said.

Fatema-Tuz-Zohra, Satkhira Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer, dismissed the allegation of the culvert bridge being of no use. She stated that the villagers are already benefiting from the culvert bridge, and its full advantage will be realised when roads are constructed on both sides of it. She also mentioned that the Water Development Board has been urged to expedite dredging work nearby, which will alleviate waterlogging in the area.