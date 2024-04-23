New bridge in Padum town school market in Saghata changed the fate of people of 8 villages

Thousands of people from eight villages in Saghata upazila have started reaping the benefits of a new RCC bridge in Tepa Padum town, School Bazar area of the upazila.

The river Alai runs through the village of Tepa Padum town of Padum Sahar union of Saghata upazila. There are thousands of people in eight villages including Tepa Padum town, Charpara, Mia bari, Majh bari, Pradhan bari, School market village of Saghata upazila on both banks of that river. The people of these villages had to use boats in monsoon or cross the river on foot in dry season. The students had to face special difficulties as they risked their lives by crossing the railway bridge over the river, many times causing accidents.

Photo: Courtesy

In view of the long-standing demands of the people, Mahmud Hasan Ripon, Member of Parliament of Gaibandha-5 (Saghata-Phulchari) Constituency, constructed a bridge of the Saghata Upazila Engineering Office in the continuation of the development. Modern communication systems have improved. The 72 meter long RCC bridge has been constructed at a cost of Tk6 crore 6 lakh 30 thousand with the implementation of local government engineering department Gaibandha. Due to this, a direct road communication system has been developed with the district town of Gaibandha for the backward people of the eight villages. Even when the rainy season comes, transportation facilities have been developed for the people of all these areas.

At the same time, the self-social system image of people has changed. Residents said that the construction of this bridge has benefited them.

"I thank Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Member of Parliament Mahmud Hasan Ripon for this," said one of the residents of the area. Saghata Upazila Engineering Directorate (LGED) engineering officer Nayan Roy said that this bridge has been constructed in view of the demands of the local residents. The construction of this bridge has especially benefited the students. Now you don't have to travel through the railway bridge with risk. Students and general public can travel through the bridge without fear.