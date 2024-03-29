Shoppers crowd Dhaka markets as Eid nears

Bangladesh

Jahir Rayhan
29 March, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 10:17 pm

Markets in Dhaka are experiencing a surge in activity as Eid-ul-Fitr approaches. 

Popular shopping destinations like New Market, Gausia Market, Bashundhara City Shopping Mall, and Mouchak Market were crowded with shoppers on Friday.

This year's Eid coincides closely with Pohela Boishakh, the Bengali New Year. This has led many shoppers to purchase items for both occasions.

Industry insiders estimate that nearly 75% of sales for a local fashion market exceeding Tk30,000 crore occur during these two holidays.

Khalid Mahmood Khan, Kay Kraft entrepreneur and senior vice president of the Fashion Entrepreneurs Association of Bangladesh, told TBS, "Sales are positive overall, with higher foot traffic on weekends. We anticipate increased sales in the final ten days of Ramadan. To cater to both Eid and Pohela Boishakh shoppers, we have designed festive apparel."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Shoppers like Safikur Rahman, a private service employee, were observed visiting multiple stores to find Eid essentials. "I purchased a punjabi for my father and a three-piece suit for my sister. I plan to buy more for the family," he remarked.

However, some shopkeepers reported a decline in sales compared to last year.

Mohammad Alam, a sales representative at Nadim Saree, noted, "Our sales are 50% lower than the same period last year. Today, there are more buyers due to the holiday, but weekdays are slower than usual pre-Eid periods."

Shopkeepers at New Market were also busy with customers. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Habibur Rahman, a customer buying clothes for his daughter, said, "Clothing prices seem 15% higher this year. Nevertheless, despite the challenges, buying new clothes for our families remains a priority during Eid."

Deshi Dosh, a collaboration of ten renowned fashion brands showcasing local artisans' work, also saw significant customer interest at their Bashundhara City Shopping Mall location.

Shaheen Ahmed, owner of Anjan's fashion house and a Deshi Dosh participant, remarked, "Sales in the first 15 days have been below target, and overall sales appear slightly lower than last year. However, with salaried workers receiving bonuses this week, I anticipate a rise in sales."

Sanoni Ara Syed, a shop owner at Moghbazar's Grand Plaza Shopping Mall specialising in Indian goods, noted, "We experience higher online sales compared to in-store purchases."

The bustling crowds at the Aarong showroom in Moghbazar, with queues at all payment counters, further exemplified the pre-Eid shopping frenzy.

