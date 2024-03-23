City malls see Eid shopping frenzy on Friday

Bazaar

Jahir Rayhan
23 March, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 09:04 am

Related News

City malls see Eid shopping frenzy on Friday

Sales at small and roadside makeshift shops still remain low

Jahir Rayhan
23 March, 2024, 08:55 am
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 09:04 am
A woman browses for her festival dress at a shopping centre on Mirpur Road in Dhaka yesterday. With Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, sales at shopping malls in the capital are gaining momentum. Photo: Rajib Dhar
A woman browses for her festival dress at a shopping centre on Mirpur Road in Dhaka yesterday. With Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, sales at shopping malls in the capital are gaining momentum. Photo: Rajib Dhar

With nearly 20 days left for Eid-ul-Fitr, a shopping frenzy started in the capital from Friday as a large number of shoppers thronged city shopping malls, especially the branded fashion outlets.

After brief visits to Bashundhara City Shopping Mall, New Market and Gulistan Market on Friday, sales were found comparatively low at small and makeshift footpath shops as low-end consumers are in hardship or waiting for salaries. 

Businessmen say the presence of Eid shoppers were low at this point of time, while consumers see higher clothing prices this year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Saidur Rahman, a resident of Wari, made Eid shopping with his family worth about Tk40,000 from Bashundhara City Shopping Mall.

"I've bought punjabi, saree, burqa and clothing for my elderly family members and children from branded stores," he told The Business Standard. 

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Saidur believes that the price of clothes is 15% to 20% higher this year compared to last year.

Mohammad Naeem, sales staff of Gentle Park at the mall, said, "Today's sales seem like that of Eid. Although buyers' presence remained low after Ramadan began, we're now selling well."

Rakib Hossain, a man from Chandpur who came to Dhaka for Eid shopping, said he bought shirts, shoes and pants, a mobile phone from the market.

Similarly, Dhaka New Market and its surrounding areas turned into a sea of people at the weekend, but businessmen said many of them were yet to decide about their Eid shopping.

Helal Uddin, president of the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, said, "Eid sales have started today and it will be better in the coming days after people get salaries and bonus."

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

"Demand for foreign clothing remains high during Eid. However, due to the dollar crisis, imported clothes are less in the market this year. So, I hope sales of local ones will be better," he added.

Nearly 75% sales of a local fashion market of over Tk 30,000 crore take place during Pahela Baisakh and Eid, according to businesspeople.

In the afternoon, Arang and ILLIYEEN punjabi outlets of Basundhara shopping mall were seen crowded with shoppers.

Sharifuzzaman Rana, Manager of Deshi Dash, an outlet of 10 local Khadi brands, told TBS, "Customers are coming more as today is a public holiday. But the number of buyers is 25% less this year compared to last Ramadan."

However, Mohammad Jamal, an employee of Silk House at the market, claimed that their sales were 50% down this year. 

"Now, many people can't buy clothes as they have not got salary. So, they are waiting for it. We're also waiting for those buyers," he said.

Biplob Saha, fashion designer and head of fashion house Rang, expects a blistering sale this year but pointed to a different trend among the consumers in recent years.

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

"Earlier, I used to notice a large crowd after the 15th of Ramadan. But for some years, this trend has changed as less number of people come to market after 15th Ramdan. Maybe, they go to village or visit somewhere else," he said.

Non-brand shops and small traders in Gulistan, Karwan Bazar, New Market areas added that purchasing power of low-income people has decreased.

But they still hope for good sales when people will get salaries and bonuses.

"Our sales are not going well. Low-income people now struggle to buy food. They will buy Eid clothes if they get salary," said Mohammad Harun Miah, an owner of a roadside shop at Karwan Bazar, also expecting a hefty sale after 20th Ramadan.

Sahbuddin, a small vendor and a victim of Bangabazar fire, has started business temporarily beside the burned down market.

"I started the business by removing the debris and buying some products on loan. But the sale is not that much good," he repented.

Economy / Top News

Eid shopping / shopping mall / Shopping / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

1d | Panorama
In a bid to provide coastal people with desalinated water, 83 RO plants have been installed across five coastal districts ~ ‘Bagerhat, Barguna, Khulna, Patuakhali and Satkhira. Photo: TBS.

Water solution: How sustainable are the Reverse Osmosis plants in Bangladesh’s salty coast?

1d | Panorama
Coral tree or mandar bloom attracts hordes of birds, like this parrot, in early spring. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Symbiosis: How ornithophile flowers lure animals for pollination

2d | Earth
Two sticks are attached to the cart, producing a distinctive sound when pulled by children. Hence, the name ‘tomtom car.’ Photo: Rajib Dhar

A village that crafts tomtom toys for the whole country

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

Messi's Argentina in tougher group than France at Olympics

1d | Videos
Why is the price of gold rising?

Why is the price of gold rising?

3h | Videos
Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

Passport-free travel facility for tourists is increasing in Singapore

1d | Videos
Bangladeshi iftar organized in Dubai

Bangladeshi iftar organized in Dubai

13h | Videos