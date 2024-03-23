City malls see Eid shopping frenzy on Friday

A woman browses for her festival dress at a shopping centre on Mirpur Road in Dhaka yesterday. With Eid-ul-Fitr approaching, sales at shopping malls in the capital are gaining momentum. Photo: Rajib Dhar

With nearly 20 days left for Eid-ul-Fitr, a shopping frenzy started in the capital from Friday as a large number of shoppers thronged city shopping malls, especially the branded fashion outlets.

After brief visits to Bashundhara City Shopping Mall, New Market and Gulistan Market on Friday, sales were found comparatively low at small and makeshift footpath shops as low-end consumers are in hardship or waiting for salaries.

Businessmen say the presence of Eid shoppers were low at this point of time, while consumers see higher clothing prices this year.

Saidur Rahman, a resident of Wari, made Eid shopping with his family worth about Tk40,000 from Bashundhara City Shopping Mall.

"I've bought punjabi, saree, burqa and clothing for my elderly family members and children from branded stores," he told The Business Standard.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

Saidur believes that the price of clothes is 15% to 20% higher this year compared to last year.

Mohammad Naeem, sales staff of Gentle Park at the mall, said, "Today's sales seem like that of Eid. Although buyers' presence remained low after Ramadan began, we're now selling well."

Rakib Hossain, a man from Chandpur who came to Dhaka for Eid shopping, said he bought shirts, shoes and pants, a mobile phone from the market.

Similarly, Dhaka New Market and its surrounding areas turned into a sea of people at the weekend, but businessmen said many of them were yet to decide about their Eid shopping.

Helal Uddin, president of the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, said, "Eid sales have started today and it will be better in the coming days after people get salaries and bonus."

Photo: Rajib Dhar

"Demand for foreign clothing remains high during Eid. However, due to the dollar crisis, imported clothes are less in the market this year. So, I hope sales of local ones will be better," he added.

Nearly 75% sales of a local fashion market of over Tk 30,000 crore take place during Pahela Baisakh and Eid, according to businesspeople.

In the afternoon, Arang and ILLIYEEN punjabi outlets of Basundhara shopping mall were seen crowded with shoppers.

Sharifuzzaman Rana, Manager of Deshi Dash, an outlet of 10 local Khadi brands, told TBS, "Customers are coming more as today is a public holiday. But the number of buyers is 25% less this year compared to last Ramadan."

However, Mohammad Jamal, an employee of Silk House at the market, claimed that their sales were 50% down this year.

"Now, many people can't buy clothes as they have not got salary. So, they are waiting for it. We're also waiting for those buyers," he said.

Biplob Saha, fashion designer and head of fashion house Rang, expects a blistering sale this year but pointed to a different trend among the consumers in recent years.

Photo: Rajib Dhar

"Earlier, I used to notice a large crowd after the 15th of Ramadan. But for some years, this trend has changed as less number of people come to market after 15th Ramdan. Maybe, they go to village or visit somewhere else," he said.

Non-brand shops and small traders in Gulistan, Karwan Bazar, New Market areas added that purchasing power of low-income people has decreased.

But they still hope for good sales when people will get salaries and bonuses.

"Our sales are not going well. Low-income people now struggle to buy food. They will buy Eid clothes if they get salary," said Mohammad Harun Miah, an owner of a roadside shop at Karwan Bazar, also expecting a hefty sale after 20th Ramadan.

Sahbuddin, a small vendor and a victim of Bangabazar fire, has started business temporarily beside the burned down market.

"I started the business by removing the debris and buying some products on loan. But the sale is not that much good," he repented.