Sher-e-Bangla was a leader of commoners: President

Bangladesh

BSS
26 April, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 10:01 pm

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today said Sher-e-Bangla Abul Kashem Fazlul Huq was a leader of common people.

"Sher-e-Bangla was a uniquely wise and prudent politician of the subcontinent. He was an outstanding brilliant and orator. He was able to deliver his speech in Bangla, English and Urdu simultaneously," the President said in a message issued on the occasion of 61st death anniversary of Sher-e-Bangla.

He said as a skilled politician and social activist, Fazlul Huq worked for the welfare of mass people for more than half a century.

In his colourful political career, Fazlul Huq was a member of the Legislative Council of Bengal, President of the All India Muslim League (1916-1921), Mayor of Calcutta (1935), Chief Minister of undivided Bengal (1937-1943), Chief Minister of East Bengal (1954) and Governor of East Bengal (1956-1958), Shahabuddin said, adding that the leader held many important political positions.

He said Sher-e-Bangla formed Krishak Praja Party (KPP) in 1936 and Sramik-Krishak Dal in 1953 aimed at ensuring interest of farmers and labourers.

Fazlul Huq, as the chief minister of undivided Bengal, had an outstanding contribution to the development of every sector, including education, politics and social reforms, he said.

The president recalled different steps taken by Sher-e-Bangla including the formation of the Debt Settlement Board for welfare of the repressed and exploited farmers' society.

The extraordinary personality, political wisdom and farsightedness of Sher-e-Bangla would remain as a model to be followed by the next generation, he added.

