Sonya wins big in the Orion 36th Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship 2023

On a night of celebration, the Orion 36th Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship 2023 prize-giving ceremony was held where the winners received their medals and awards.

The event, held at the banquet hall in Kurmitola Golf Club began sharp at 7:30 pm.

At first, the sponsors of the event, Managing Director of Orion Group Zareen Karim gave a speech thanking all the participants and promising to promote and develop sports in the country.

"I thank all the participating countries and participants and express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone for organising this event successfully."

Next, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force gave away the prizes among the winners.

Sonya Akhter of Bangladesh won the ladies' singles event as she scored 79 and 73 to total at 152 and get eight over par.

Suneyah Osama of Pakistan finished as the runner-up with a total score of 156, 12 over par.

Another Bangladesh golfer, Nasima Akhter finished third with a total score of 163, 19 over par.

It was the duo of Sonya and Nasima that won more silverware as they helped Bangladesh win in the ladies team event as well

They had a total score of 315 and 27 over par while Pakistan's Abiha Hamin Syed and Suneyah finished as the runners-up with a total score of 324, 36 over par.

Aarav D Shah of Australia won in the men's singles event.

His score in four rounds were 70, 74, 70, and 70, which added up to 284 and was four under par.

Subash Tamang of Nepal was the runner-up here with a score of 286, two under par while Bangladesh's Shafiqul Islam finished third with a score of 290, and two over par.

Once the winners received their trophies and prizes, the Senior Vice President of Bangladesh Golf Federation Major General Md Zahirul Islam came on to give a wonderful speech on golf and how the sport has a way of helping people in their lives.

"Golf has an interesting way of imitating life and vice versa. I have always acknowledged the impact of golf on my life. The way it teaches us to remain calm under pressure situations is truly invaluable."

While golf is not among the more popular sports in the country, there is a big scope for Bangladesh to do well in the future, and such tournaments will only attract more and more players to take up the sport.

People are familiar with the name Siddikur Rahman when it comes to golf in Bangladesh, but more names will pop up for Bangladesh.

Names like Sonya and Nasima could be there on the big stage in the near future.