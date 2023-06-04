Severe heatwave across 4 northern districts likely to continue

A severe heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi, Naogaon, Nilphamari and Dinajpur and it is likely to continue.

Meanwhile, a mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna and Barishal divisions, the rest of Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, and the districts of Moulvibazar, Chandpur and Noakhali, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department's morning bulletin.

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, and weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it added.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, as per the bulletin.

The prevailing heatwave in the country is likely to continue for the next 72 hours.

The weather office recorded the highest rainfall of 60mm in Netrakona under Mymensingh division in 24 hours till 6 am on Sunday.

The highest temperature was recorded at 41 degree Celsius in Rajshahi, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 23.5 degrees in Mymensingh.