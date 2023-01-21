Second phase of Bishwa Ijtema to end tomorrow

Bangladesh

UNB
21 January, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 11:25 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The second phase of the three-day Bishwa Ijtema, the second largest global congregation of Muslims after Hajj, is set to end on the banks of the River Turag in Tongi on Sunday through Akheri Munajat (final prayers).

The second phase of 56th Bishwa Ijtema began on Friday with "aam bayaan" (general sermons) after Fajr prayers with the participation of the followers of Indian Islamic preacher Maulana Muhammad Saad Al Kandhalvi.

Devotees from home and abroad thronged the banks of the River Turag to take part in the religious event to seek divine blessings of Almighty Allah.

On Saturday (21 January), Indian Islamic scholar Maulana Yeakub Ali conducted the sermon after Fajr prayers.

Meanwhile, five devotees have so far died at the Ijtema venue during the second phase as two more devotees died due to old age complications on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Health camps were set up for the devotees to provide them with treatment like the previous years.

Meanwhile, the metro rail service will run from 8am to 5pm on 22 January for smooth movement of the devotees attending the second phase of the congregation.

The first phase of the three-day Bishwa Ijtema ended on 15 January.

Tabligh Jamaat has been organising the congregation in Tongi since 1967. In 2011, it divided Ijtema into two phases to accommodate a large number of attendees.

Bishwa Ijtema / Islam / muslims / Tabligh Jamaat

