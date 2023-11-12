Scrap-laden lorry overturns on police van, 3 including 2 cops injured

A scrap lorry overturns after hitting a road divider before crashing into the back of a police truck. Photo: TBS

Two policemen and the driver of a lorry were injured when a scrap-laden truck overturned and fell on a police van in Panthichila area of Sitakunda upazila on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the early hours of Sunday, November 11. The rear part of the police van was crushed in the accident.

The injured were identified as Constable Moumin Chakma (26), Constable Sohail (28), and driver Mohammad Rubel (29).

SI Alamgir Hossain, in-charge (IC) Kumira Highway Police Station, confirmed the incident and told The Business Standard that a scrap-laden lorry of AB Enterprise (Chattametro-SH-11-1487) first lost control and hit the road divider.

"It later overturned and fell on a police van at Panthichila area at around 3 am. Hit by the lorry the police van went off the road and most of the back part of the van was crumpled", he added.

"On the other hand, the upper part of the scrap-laden lorry was detached from the main body and small pieces of scrap iron were scattered on the highway. Meanwhile, the traffic on the highway was stopped", the IC said.

"In this incident, 2 policemen and the driver of the lorry were injured. We suspect that the driver of the truck was drowsy while driving. The lorry was going to BSRM's Mirsrai factory", he added further.

"The vehicles were removed from the highway with a crane and traffic is now normal on the highway", the IC also said.