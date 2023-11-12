Scrap-laden lorry overturns on police van, 3 including 2 cops injured

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 01:14 pm

Related News

Scrap-laden lorry overturns on police van, 3 including 2 cops injured

The injured were identified as Constable Moumin Chakma (26), Constable Sohail (28), and driver Mohammad Rubel (29)

TBS Report
12 November, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 01:14 pm
A scrap lorry overturns after hitting a road divider before crashing into the back of a police truck. Photo: TBS
A scrap lorry overturns after hitting a road divider before crashing into the back of a police truck. Photo: TBS

Two policemen and the driver of a lorry were injured when a scrap-laden truck overturned and fell on a police van in Panthichila area of Sitakunda upazila on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in the early hours of Sunday, November 11. The rear part of the police van was crushed in the accident.

The injured were identified as Constable Moumin Chakma (26), Constable Sohail (28), and driver Mohammad Rubel (29).

SI Alamgir Hossain, in-charge (IC) Kumira Highway Police Station, confirmed the incident and told The Business Standard that a scrap-laden lorry of AB Enterprise (Chattametro-SH-11-1487) first lost control and hit the road divider. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"It later overturned and fell on a police van at Panthichila area at around 3 am. Hit by the lorry the police van went off the road and most of the back part of the van was crumpled", he added.

"On the other hand, the upper part of the scrap-laden lorry was detached from the main body and small pieces of scrap iron were scattered on the highway. Meanwhile, the traffic on the highway was stopped", the IC said.

"In this incident, 2 policemen and the driver of the lorry were injured. We suspect that the driver of the truck was drowsy while driving. The lorry was going to BSRM's Mirsrai factory", he added further.

"The vehicles were removed from the highway with a crane and traffic is now normal on the highway", the IC also said.

 

Accident / Lorry / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

47m | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

27m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

42m | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

17h | TBS World