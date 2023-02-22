SC upholds death of JMB man over Udichi bomb attack

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today upheld a High Court judgement that maintained death sentence of Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) militant Younus Ali in a case lodged over suicide bomb attack at Udichi office in Netrakona in 2005. 

A three-member apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order, dismissing an appeal filed by the convict.

Banned militant outfit JMB carried out suicide bomb attacks at Udichi and Shata Dal Shilpi Goshthi offices around on 8 December 2005 in Netrakona, killing eight people and injuring 40 others.

A trial court concerned on 17 February 2008 convicted and sentenced three people including Younus to death. The High Court after holding hearing on death reference and appeals, upheld the lower court judgment on 31 January 2014.

