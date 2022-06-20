Saudi envoy terms PM's step to build Padma Bridge by own fund as revolutionary 

Saudi ambassador in Dhaka Essa Yousef Essa Al Duhailan has termed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visionary decision to build the country's longest Padma Bridge by own fund as "revolutionary".

"I admire Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for taking the revolutionary step of self-financing to build the Padma Bridge," he told media at the Saudi embassy in Dhaka.



The ambassador said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has proven repeatedly that she is the able daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Hasina by uplift the Bangladesh's economy to new height.

Duhailan said Bangladesh premier's ability to make quick decisions in keeping the country's economy on track is marvelous while many big nations have struggled under similar circumstances.

The ambassador appreciated Bangladesh's political stability and overall security environment which he thinks very favorable to foreign investors.

The ambassador added: "It'll put Bangladesh in a higher position."

He said the Padma Bridge is a unique project nationally and internationally and it will help Bangladesh think beyond and build more infrastructures in the future.

"It (Padma Bridge) is one of Bangladesh's most significant achievements that helped accomplish the people's dream," he said.

The envoy said the Padma Bridge would encourage international investors including the Saudi companies to give a serious look at Bangladesh as an investment destination.

"Saudi companies are increasingly looking at Bangladesh as an investment destination," he added.

The ambassador congratulated President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government as well as the people of Bangladesh on behalf of the custodians of the two holy mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and crown prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of the historic day of the formal inauguration of the mega project.

He extended good wishes to the people of Bangladesh whose joint efforts are helping establish a stronger and progressive Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu to build Sonar Bangla.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the country's longest ever 6.15-km Padma Bridge constructed with domestic financing, discarding foreign loans or grant of any type while the finance ministry provided Bangladesh Bridge Authority an amount to Tk30,000 crore as credit.

