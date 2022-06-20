Saudi envoy terms PM's step to build Padma Bridge by own fund as revolutionary 

Bangladesh

BSS
20 June, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 09:01 pm

Related News

Saudi envoy terms PM's step to build Padma Bridge by own fund as revolutionary 

The ambassador appreciated Bangladesh's political stability and overall security environment which he thinks very favorable to foreign investors

BSS
20 June, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 09:01 pm
File photo
File photo

Saudi ambassador in Dhaka Essa Yousef Essa Al Duhailan has termed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visionary decision to build the country's longest Padma Bridge by own fund as "revolutionary". 

"I admire Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for taking the revolutionary step of self-financing to build the Padma Bridge," he told media at the Saudi embassy in Dhaka.
  
The ambassador said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has proven repeatedly that she is the able daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Hasina by uplift the Bangladesh's economy to new height.

Duhailan said Bangladesh premier's ability to make quick decisions in keeping the country's economy on track is marvelous while many big nations have struggled under similar circumstances. 

The ambassador appreciated Bangladesh's political stability and overall security environment which he thinks very favorable to foreign investors.   

The ambassador added: "It'll put Bangladesh in a higher position."

He said the Padma Bridge is a unique project nationally and internationally and it will help Bangladesh think beyond and build more infrastructures in the future. 

"It (Padma Bridge) is one of Bangladesh's most significant achievements that helped accomplish the people's dream," he said.

The envoy said the Padma Bridge would encourage international investors including the Saudi companies to give a serious look at Bangladesh as an investment destination. 

"Saudi companies are increasingly looking at Bangladesh as an investment destination," he added. 

The ambassador congratulated President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government as well as the people of Bangladesh on behalf of the custodians of the two holy mosques, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz and crown prince Mohammed bin Salman ahead of the historic day of the formal inauguration of the mega project.

He extended good wishes to the people of Bangladesh whose joint efforts are helping establish a stronger and progressive Bangladesh as dreamt by Bangabandhu to build Sonar Bangla.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the country's longest ever 6.15-km Padma Bridge constructed with domestic financing, discarding foreign loans or grant of any type while the finance ministry provided Bangladesh Bridge Authority an amount to Tk30,000 crore as credit.
 

Top News

Padma Bridge / Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zilingo started out seven years ago as a web portal for consumers in Southeast Asia to buy street fashion and then morphed into a company focused on serving firms in the fashion supply chain. Photo: Bloomberg

How to torch your unicorn

7h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Electricity price hike: What are we really paying for?

9h | Panorama
Apart from spas, the salon is renowned for its signature nail extensions and bridal makeover services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kenshō spa: A relaxing escape in a bustling city

10h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Attempts to start flights at Osmani Airport as soon as possible

Attempts to start flights at Osmani Airport as soon as possible

44m | Videos
How to figure out if someone is addicted to drugs

How to figure out if someone is addicted to drugs

49m | Videos
The tub where tree grows after only watering 4 times a year

The tub where tree grows after only watering 4 times a year

49m | Videos
Johnny Depp performing in Jeff Beck's new album, concerts

Johnny Depp performing in Jeff Beck's new album, concerts

49m | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

5
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary